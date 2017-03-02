Redskins' GM not at NFL combine due to 'family matters'

FILE - In this April 25, 2016 file photo, Washington Redskins' general manager Scot McCloughan speaks during a news conference at Redskins Park in Ashburn, Va. McCloughan is not attending the NFL combine in Indianapolis. Team spokesman Tony Wyllie confirmed that in an email to The Associated Press. He said McCloughan is taking care of some family matters. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Washington Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan is not attending the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

Team spokesman Tony Wyllie confirmed McCloughan's absence in an email to The Associated Press Thursday, saying McCloughan ''is taking care of some family matters.''

Coach Jay Gruden and other officials are representing the Redskins at the combine.

McCloughan has not held a news conference with reporters since May 2016 after the draft.

The 46-year-old has been GM of the Redskins since January 2015. He previously served as senior personnel executive for the Seattle Seahawks and GM of the San Francisco 49ers.

McCloughan resigned from his Seahawks post in April 2014 for personal reasons. He and the 49ers agreed to a mutual termination of his contract in March 2010, which Jed York called a ''private personal matter.''

