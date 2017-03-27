Reds release OF Ryan Raburn, who competed for bench role

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- The Cincinnati Reds have released outfielder Ryan Raburn after he struggled in a bid to win a bench role.

Raburn signed a minor league deal last month. He hit .219 during spring training with seven hits, three home runs and seven strikeouts in 32 at-bats.

Raburn played seven years for Detroit and three for Cleveland before moving to the National League last season. He batted only .220 with Colorado last year, when he made $1.6 million. He played in left field, right field and first base for the Rockies. Raburn turns 36 next month.

The Reds still have competition for the final spots on the bench with opening day a week away. They host the Philadelphia Phillies next Monday.