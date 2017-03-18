Reds pitcher Arroyo hit in face by catcher's throw, exits

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Cincinnati Reds pitcher Bronson Arroyo was hit in the face by a catcher's throw on a stolen base attempt and exited a spring training game against Texas.

Arroyo was struck Saturday. He was checked by a trainer, went to another field and threw for a while. Arroyo said he didn't expect to miss a start.

Arroyo was hit when Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco was trying to throw out Drew Robinson at second base. Arroyo stayed on his feet and talked to Reds trainer Steve Bauman for several minutes before leaving.

The 40-year-old Arroyo was examined in the clubhouse by a doctor and taken by bus to the Reds' complex a mile from the stadium.

Arroyo is attempting to make a comeback with the Reds after missing 2 1/2 years with elbow and shoulder injuries. He pitched 1 2/3 innings in his second Cactus League start before getting hurt.