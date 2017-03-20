Reds pick newcomer Scott Feldman to start on opening day

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- The Cincinnati Reds have chosen newcomer Scott Feldman to start on opening day against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Injuries have depleted the Reds' rotation for the second straight spring training. Homer Bailey had surgery to remove bone spurs from his elbow and is expected to miss the first two months of the season. Anthony DeSclafani, who was in line to start the opener on April 3, will go on the disabled list with a sore pitching elbow.

It'll be the third opening day start for the 33-year-old Feldman. The right-hander also started season openers for Texas in 2010 and Houston in 2014.

Feldman signed a one-year deal with the Reds on Jan. 26 that guarantees him $2.3 million. He has a chance to make an additional $2.2 million based upon starts.