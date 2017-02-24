Reds INF Dilson Herrera hampered by shoulder inflammation

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Cincinnati Reds infielder Dilson Herrera has inflammation in his right shoulder and will not throw for a couple days.

The injury will prevent Herrera from playing for his native Colombia in the World Baseball Classic.

Reds manager Bryan Price says Herrera can hit and field grounders, but probably won't throw again until Monday or Tuesday. Herrera also experienced shoulder soreness at the end of last season.

The Reds acquired Herrera when they traded Jay Bruce to the New York Mets last summer. He is a .215 hitter in 49 career major league games, all with the Mets.