Reds' Arroyo gets first win since 2014 behind Duvall's slam

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kevin Gausman reacts after hitting Cincinnati Reds' Jose Peraza with a pitch in the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CINCINNATI (AP) -- After missing two entire seasons, 40-year-old Bronson Arroyo got himself back in the win column Tuesday night.

Adam Duvall hit his first career grand slam, Joey Votto had a two-run shot and Arroyo got his first victory in almost three years, helping the Cincinnati Reds beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-3.

Arroyo (1-2) allowed three runs in five innings, including Adam Jones' two-run homer in the fifth. The victory was Arroyo's first since June 15, 2014, for Arizona against the Dodgers. That was his last appearance before elbow and shoulder injuries knocked him out of action until this month. The longtime Red got his first win with Cincinnati since Sept. 22, 2013.

''I have to be Houdini, just being out of the game for 2 1/2 years,'' Arroyo said. ''Hardly anybody comes back from elbow and shoulder surgeries, let alone both in the same year. I'm encouraged by tonight. I felt a little crisper with the sinker and the breaking ball. It was huge to get the lead. I was able to attack the zone. I didn't need to worry about a two-run homer.''

The right-hander became the first Cincinnati pitcher to win at his age since 40-year-old Boom-Boom Beck beat the Phillies 8-1 on May 31, 1945.

Manager Bryan Price might've been happier for Arroyo than Arroyo himself.

''You have no idea how thrilled I am for Bronson,'' said the former Reds pitching coach, who logged his 500th game as Cincinnati's manager. ''Bronson is one of my favorite relationships I had with a player. We always stayed in touch, in the offseason when he was here and in-season and the offseason after he left. I really value him as a person. It is a relationship that transcends the coach-player relationship.''

In both teams' first interleague game of the season, Duvall snapped an 0-for-13 slump with a first-inning sacrifice fly and his fourth homer of the season in a five-run second inning, Cincinnati's highest-scoring frame of the season. The Reds sent nine batters to the plate in the second, and Duvall tied a career-high with five RBIs.

Votto lined a shot to right field off Vidal Nuno in the third for his fourth homer of the season.

Cincinnati bounced back after losing three of four at home to Milwaukee.

Billy Hamilton singled in each of his first two at-bats to snap an 0-for-14 slump, one short of matching the longest hitless stretch of his career, and Jose Peraza doubled just before Votto's homer to stop an 0-for-9 skid.

Peraza walked in his first two plate appearances and scored a run in each of the first three innings. His double knocked right-hander Kevin Gausman (1-1) out of the game after 2 2/3 innings. Gausman allowed eight runs, eight hits and three walks while striking out two.

''I think my front hip was coming open and I couldn't drive my four-seamer down-and-away,'' Gausman said. ''Today was like my first two starts, where the ball was coming back to the middle of the plate.''

The Reds scored all their runs in the first three innings. Nine runs are the most allowed by Baltimore this season.

THE 'MAN'

Price announced before Tuesday's game that RHP Tim Adleman will start on Friday against the Cubs. Adleman pitched four relief innings on Sunday after being recalled from Triple-A Louisville. Price said after the game that LHP Cody Reed will start on Saturday.

REHAB ROAD

Orioles OF Joey Rickard probably will need a couple of days on a rehab assignment before returning to duty, manager Buck Showalter said on Tuesday. Rickard sprained his left middle finger on April 8.

HOMER UNHAPPY

Jones' fifth-inning home run was the 257th allowed by Arroyo with the Reds. He's allowed more homers than any pitcher in franchise history.

'PEN HELP

The Reds recalled RHP Lisalverto Bonilla from Triple-A Louisville and optioned RHP Sal Romano to the Bats. Romano started and lasted three innings in Sunday's 7-5 loss to Milwaukee.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: LF Seth Smith left the game after five innings with a strained right hamstring. Showalter described the situation as a ''potential (disabled list)'' after the game.

Reds: 3B Eugenio Suarez was scratched from the lineup because of a stiff neck. Scooter Gennett started in his place.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (0-0, 10.38) will try for his first win in three starts on Wednesday. Opposing batters are hitting .385 against Jimenez.

Reds: LHP Amir Garrett (2-0, 1.42 ERA) is set to make his Great American Ball Park debut as the Reds starting pitcher on Wednesday.

---

