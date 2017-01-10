Red Wings vie to get back on track vs. Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- One step forward, two steps back.

For the past month, that's the inconsistency that has plagued the Detroit Red Wings. Over the stretch, the Red Wings have been unable to string together more than back-to-back wins before being able to build any more momentum.

Now, having lost three of their last four following a 6-3 loss to San Jose on Saturday, the Red Wings must attempt to find their footing on the road Tuesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. For its part, Chicago has won three straight games after experiencing difficulties of its own.

"Hopefully, we don't feel too good about ourselves because we win one game," Red Wings center Frans Nielsen told reporters after Saturday's loss. "I don't know if we have a different mentality after a loss, (when) coming out, you want it a little more (and have a) little too much confidence after a win.

"You have to work for 60 minutes and then see what happens. It has been too many times we win a game and then we come out the next game, we don't show up."

Help, however, may be on the way. The Detroit Free Press reported Monday that the Red Wings could get forward Justin Abdelkader and defenseman Mike Green back against the Blackhawks.

Abdelkader, who has four goals and four assists in 22 games this season, has been out since Dec. 1 with a sprained MCL. Green, who has been dealing with an unspecified ailment, was injured on Dec. 17 and has seven goals and 11 assists in 32 games. Both skated with the Red Wings on Monday.

Detroit coach Jeff Blashill told reporters on Monday that he will decide Tuesday if the pair will play in Chicago.

"We wanted to get a practice in and make sure they're ready to go," Blashill said, according to the Detroit Free Press. "They both, I think, felt good. But I'll wait until they get evaluated by the trainers, and then we'll make that final decision."

The Blackhawks, meanwhile, have found their stride with a three-game winning streak that continued Tuesday with a 5-2 victory over Nashville. Chicago has rediscovered some rhythm after losing five of its previous six games before putting together the trio of victories, all of which have been at home.

Entering Tuesday night's game, the Blackhawks are 16-4-4 at the United Center as Chicago winds up a four-game homestand against Detroit before hitting the road to face the Capitals in Washington on Friday night.

"It's huge," Chicago winger Patrick Kane told reporters after Sunday's win in which rookie Ryan Hartman had a unique hat trick that included two empty-net goals and Kane had three assists.

"We talked about having a good homestand and you know every game's been pretty close. (We had a) big comeback win against Buffalo. (We) kind of hung on there against Carolina. And then you find yourself 2-2 in the third (against Nashville), it's nice to get that third one and kind of build off of that.

"(We had a) couple of big wins. Hopefully (we're) trending in the right direction. (We) keep trying to get better."