Red Wings' Vanek scores, Coreau blanks Canadiens in 1-0 win

Detroit Red Wings goalie Jared Coreau (31) stops a Montreal Canadiens shot as Montreal Canadiens right wing Alexander Radulov (47) and defenseman Mike Green (25) battle for position in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) -- Thomas Vanek scored late in the second period and Jared Coreau earned his second shutout, leading the Detroit Red Wings to a 1-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.

Detroit won consecutive games at home for the first time since starting the season 4-0 at Joe Louis Arena as part of its 6-2 start. The Red Wings began the day in last place in the Atlantic Division.

The Atlantic Division-leading Canadiens had won five of their last seven games.

The 6-foot-6 Coreau, the tallest goaltender to play for the Red Wings, stopped 18 shots to improve to 5-1-1 in his first season with Detroit.