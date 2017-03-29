Red Wings' playoff streak officially ends

Washington (AFP) - The Detroit Red Wings' 25-season NHL playoff streak ended on Tuesday with a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The defeat, combined with the Boston Bruins' 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators and Toronto's 3-2 victory over Florida, mathematically eliminated Detroit from the playoff hunt.

It's the first time since 1991 that they have missed the post-season.

Their remarkable streak of playoff appearances included six runs to the Stanley Cup Finals and four Stanley Cup triumphs.

The Red Wings had appeared destined to miss the playoffs for weeks, and looked weary on Tuesday in their third game in three days.

"Detroit was probably a little bit tired," said Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward, who finished with 21 saves. "You have a team play three in three (days), you try to take advantage."