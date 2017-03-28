Red Wings' new era; Doughty vs. McDavid (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

Jersey Foul More

• Seen at the Honda Center on a San Diego Gulls jersey. [Jersey Fouls]

• The Detroit Red Wings are 5-1-1 in their past seven games, but they realize it’s way too little, way too late to save their playoff hopes. The Red Wings could be officially eliminated from postseason contention as early as Tuesday. [MLive]

• The Red Wings are about to begin a new era for their organization by moving out of Joe Louis Arena and into Little Caesars Arena next year. [Toronto Sun]

• Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty is hoping for a better showing against Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid than he had in his last outing against the young superstar. The two teams will play each other Tuesday. [LA Kings Insider]

• Why the Washington Capitals are Stanley Cup favorites this year. [ESPN]

• Here are 12 different types of playoff match ups a team could have in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. [Sportsnet]

• A Q&A with Boston Bruins interim coach Bruce Cassidy on the team’s offensive surge and the schedule the rest of the way. [NHL]

• As has been widely reported, Boston University products Charlie McAvoy and Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson are expected to be signed by the Bruins shortly, since BU fell in the NCAA Hockey Tournament in overtime Saturday night, to Minnesota Duluth. Both could have an instant impact for a team that could use help both on offense and defense. [Boston Sports Desk]

• Taking a analytical look into first-round playoff opponents. [TSN]

• One of the side benefits of playing women’s college hockey in a small town is that when a team wins an NCAA championship, as Clarkson University did for the second time in four seasons last week, its bus gets escorted into town by fire trucks and a police cruiser, sirens wailing. The Golden Knights were escorted into Potsdam, N.Y., population 17,000, from the county line, some 40 miles from town. The players might have come to Clarkson for good hockey and a top-notch education, but they are also local celebrities. [New York Times]

• Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand are among the NHL’s best twosomes, but the Bruins have yet to find a consistent winger to play with the two players. [Sports Illustrated]

• The Washington Capitals’ team photo day was entertaining because of some nutty hairstyles. [NovaCaps]

• The Montreal Canadiens recalled goaltender Zach Fucale on Tuesday to backup Carey Price. Al Montoya, the teams’ usual backup, was injured in practice. [Habs Eyes on the Prize]

• Why a team’s Corsi has not been indicative success in terms of points this season. [Toronto Star]

• The eventual arrival of the Oakland Raiders to the Las Vegas area means competition for sponsorship dollars with the Golden Knights. [Las Vegas Review-Journal]

• After years of so-so goaltending, how Minnesota Wild netminder Devan Dubnyk finally realized his immense potential. [The Hockey News]

• On Clayton Keller’s NHL debut with the Arizona Coyotes on Monday in St. Louis. [Arizona Republic]

• Taking a look at the Toronto Maple Leafs’ playoff probabilities and where they may finish. [Pension Plan Puppets]