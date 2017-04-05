Red Sox's Betts out with flu-like symptoms

BOSTON (AP) -- Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts is out of the starting lineup for Wednesday night's game against Pittsburgh because of flu-like symptoms.

Manager John Farrell said Betts, the AL's runner-up for MVP last season, is feeling the symptoms along with utility infielder Brock Holt and left-handed reliever Robbie Ross Jr.

Farrell said both Betts and Holt were tested, but neither had the actual flu virus. Holt was sent home.

''We've got a few tentative situations health-wise,'' Farrell said. ''Mookie's not in the lineup because of flu-like symptoms. That's kind of hit our clubhouse fairly hard.''

Farrell was unsure if Betts or Ross Jr. would be available.

Left-hander Chris Sale, acquired in a trade from the White Sox during the offseason, makes his Red Sox debut in the teams' second game of the season.