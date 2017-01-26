Red Sox set date to retire Big Papi's No. 34 jersey

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz waves to fans as he is honored before the Red Sox's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park in Boston. Rather than a World Series coronation, David Ortiz got an early exit. His illustrious career came to a sudden conclusion when Boston was swept by Cleveland in their AL Division Series. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (AP) -- The Red Sox will be retiring Big Papi's No. 34 on June 23.

The team said Thursday it will be honoring David Ortiz before Boston plays that day against the Los Angeles Angels. The Red Sox had said before his final regular-season game at home last season that the ceremony would be held during the 2017 season.

Known for his towering homers and clutch playoff moments, Ortiz became a beloved figure in his 14 seasons in Boston.

The 10-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion retired at age 40 after Boston was swept out of the AL Division Series in 2016 by the Cleveland Indians. He went out in historic fashion, hitting 38 homers - the most for a 40-year-old and for a player in his final season. His 483 home runs with the Red Sox trail only Ted Williams' 521 on the franchise's career list.