Red Bulls sign Wright-Phillips to multiyear contract

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) -- The New York Red Bulls have signed two-time MLS Golden Boot winner Bradley Wright-Phillips to a new contract.

The Red Bulls announced the deal Wednesday without releasing details, other than to say it was multiyear year. The team said that Wright-Phillips will continue to occupy a designated player spot on the roster. He earned $715,000 last season.

The London native is the franchise's all-time leader in career goals in MLS with 70. He also holds franchise records for career hat tricks (4), multi-goal games (16) and game-winning goals (20).

Wright-Phillips joined the team in 2013 and won his first Golden Boot with 27 goals the following season. He had 24 goals last season for his second scoring title.