Record Rooney Saves the Day

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney, left, celebrates after scoring from a free kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Stoke City and Manchester United at the Britannia Stadium, Stoke on Trent, England, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Wayne Rooney has snatched the headlines at the Bet365 Stadium, becoming Manchester United's all-time leading goal scorer by getting the equaliser in stoppage time in a 1-1 draw against Stoke City on Saturday.

What better way to break Bobby Charlton's 46-year-old goal-scoring record than by rescuing the team with a stunning free kick in the dying moments against a tough-to-break-down Stoke side. Joe Allen was booked for the foul on Marcus Rashford out on the left flank that earned United the free kick in the 93rd minute, but his punishment did not end there as he could only watch Rooney curl his effort over the top of Lee Grant, right into the far top corner.

That gave Rooney the record of 250 goals and let Manchester United (11-8-3) keep their unbeaten run going into a 17th game, thanks to a hard-earned point at Stoke (7-7-8).

The home side took the lead early in the first half on the break, when Erik Pieters and Marko Arnautovic combined down the left before Juan Mata inadvertently deflected the left-back's cross past David De Gea and into the back of his own net.

Jose Mourinho's men were well on top and camped inside Stoke's half for the majority of the match, but struggled to really test Grant until sub Rooney stepped up to rescue his side.

Man United really should have scored earlier in the game, particularly through Mata's big miss in the first half when he blazed over with the goal at his mercy. It was a reminder of United's match with Burnley earlier in the season - the last time they failed to score.

Mark Hughes will be disappointed his side could not hold on, but in the end a point was a decent result.