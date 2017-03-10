Real Salt Lake-Fire Preview

The Chicago Fire open their 20th home season on Saturday with nowhere to go but up.

After finishing 2016 with one of Major League Soccer's worst records, the Fire (0-0-0, 1 point) look to build on a promising 2017 start as they rallied to a 1-1 tie in last week's season opener in Columbus thanks to a second-half goal by David Accam.

Chicago will host Real Salt Lake (0-0-0, 1 point) at 1 p.m. ET at Toyota Park in Bridgeview, Ill.

"I feel as if we had a good start of the season, that's something that is very positive for us," Chicago coach Veljko Paunovic said. "Obviously we had a very bad season last year. Good start, but it's just the start and we've got to keep building."

Real Salt Lake debuted last week with a 0-0 deadlock with defending Eastern Conference champion Toronto.

"Well, we created 17 shots. We are still working on the final ball, the final product," said Salt Lake coach Jeff Cassar. "I think we created a lot of the chances that we thought we were going to have but the quality has to be there. Obviously putting the ball in the back of the net is the most difficult part."

Salt Lake returns nine of 11 starters from last season, including co-leading scorers Yura Movsisyan and Joao Plata. But the team will be light on the defensive side on Saturday as center backs Justen Glad (knee) and Chris Schuler (foot) missed the trip.

Chicago will be without midfielder John Goossens for five to six months following scheduled surgery on Friday to repair a right ankle that he injured late in last week's tie at Columbus.

"John's injury is cruel, particularly given the effort he was making on the play in added time," said Fire general manager Nelson Rodriguez. "We're sure he will work to return to the field this season and find ways to contribute to the team in the interim."

The Fire are 9-5-5 all-time in home season debuts and have a regular season 6-6-7 all-time mark against Real Salt Lake.