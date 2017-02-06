Real Salt Lake acquires Brooks Lennon on loan from Liverpool

Real Salt Lake head coach Jeff Cassar directs his team against the Colorado Rapids in the first half of an MLS soccer game in Commerce City, Colo., Saturday, May 7, 2016. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

SANDY, Utah (AP) -- Real Salt Lake has acquired midfielder/forward Brooks Lennon on loan from Liverpool for the upcoming season.

The team announced the deal Monday.

The 19-year-old Lennon returns to the organization after scoring 31 goals with Real Salt Lake's U-18 Academy during the 2014-15 season. He has been with Liverpool's U-23 team since.

Lennon is a versatile attacker who can fill each position on the front line. General manager Craig Waibel said in a statement that the team has been watching his development and believes he's ready for the chance to play first-team soccer.

Lennon is currently with the U.S. team preparing for its opener in qualifying for the Under-20 World Cup on Feb. 18.

Real Salt Lake opens the season hosting Eastern Conference champion Toronto FC on March 4.