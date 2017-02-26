Real Madrid overcomes two-goal deficit to beat Villarreal and keep La Liga lead

So far this La Liga season, Villarreal’s Yellow Submarine had tied Real Madrid away, beaten Atletico Madrid at home and tied Barcelona at home.

In the sixth-place side’s first game against one of the Big Three in the return round, Villarreal nearly affected the title race even more dramatically. On Sunday, hours after Barca got a vital late Lionel Messi winner against Atletico Madrid, Villarreal took a two-goal lead at home before a late Real Madrid comeback earned Zinedine Zidane’s side three points with a 3-2 victory.

It also preserved the spot atop La Liga for Los Blancos, whose lead had once looked cushy with a point of separation but two games in hand. After Wednesday’s loss in Valencia, though, another defeat on Sunday would have been crushing and would’ve vaulted a feeble-looking Barcelona side into the league lead.

Instead, Real Madrid remains ahead by a point and with a game to make up.

For the first hour, the danger was produced almost exclusively by the home team. In the 11th minute, Real goalkeeper Keylor Navas had to make a big, sprawling save on Mario Gaspar’s attempt.

Around the half hour, Villarreal had a flurry of chances. The biggest of them came when Samu dove at a cross and got a foot on it but couldn’t direct it on goal, sending it it over the bar and into the stands instead.

It would take until after halftime for Villarreal to convert the superiority of its scoring chances into goals, though. In the 50th minute, Manu Trigueros netted with a bouncing volley.





Six minutes later, Bruno measured out a splendid through ball for Cedric Bakambu, whose touch and finish were perfect to put Villarreal up 2-0.

Real Madrid’s counter-offensive began with Ronaldo’s marvelous volley, which smacked off the post.

Then, in the 64th minute, Isco once again made the difference after coming on and spotted Dani Carvajal to his right. His cross to Gareth Bale gave the Welshman a simple header to get Real back in the game – 2-1.

In the 72nd minute, Toni Kroos ripped a shot from outside the box that was blocked, but the ball skipped up and hit Bruno in the raised arm. Villarreal was incensed and manager Fran Escriba would be ejected, but referee Jesus Gil Manzano pointed to the spot anyway.

Ronaldo converted with a rocket.





Real pursued its winner with gusto and conviction. And in the 83rd minute, the title contenders got it. Marcelo’s blazing cross was met by Alvaro Morata, whose header struck substitute goalkeeper Andres Fernandez in the chest – Sergio Asenjo had to come off after an early save on Karim Benzema – but traveled with such speed that it carried over the line, along with the goalie.





Morata missed a sitter that would’ve given Real an insurance goal late on. But the royals from the capital did not need it.

The last three seasons, La Liga has been decided by three points or less. And if that’s the margin Real wins its record 33rd Spanish title – and its first since 2012 – by in May, Sunday’s comeback at Villarreal may well be remembered as the game that swung it.

