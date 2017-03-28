Rays bolster depth, acquire OF Peter Bourjos from White Sox

Philadelphia Phillies' Peter Bourjos walks off after striking out during a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- The Tampa Bay Rays have bolstered their outfield depth, acquiring speedy Peter Bourjos from the Chicago White Sox for cash or a player to be named,

The deal Tuesday potentially provides the Rays with a right-handed hitting backup for Gold Glove center fielder Kevin Kiermaier.

Bourjos hit .251 with five homers and 23 RBIs in 123 games with the Philadelphia Phillies last season. He signed a minor league contract with the White Sox on Jan. 30 and batted .313 in 19 spring training games.

The 29-year-old has also played for the Los Angeles Angels and St. Louis Cardinals over seven seasons.

The White Sox also announced left-handed pitchers Cory Luebke and Matt Purke were assigned to minor league camp.

