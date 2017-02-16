Ray, Montgomery lift West Virginia women past No. 24 K-State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) -- Chania Ray and Lanay Montgomery had double-doubles and West Virginia held on to defeat No. 24 Kansas State 66-59 on Wednesday night despite blowing most of a 19-point lead.

Ray had 14 points and 10 assists and Montgomery had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Mountaineers (18-8, 6-8 Big 12). Katina Pardee hit four 3-pointers and also had 14 points.

West Virginia made 9 of 17 shots in the first quarter to lead by 11 and had seven of its eight 3-pointers in the first half to lead 39-25

Down 11 after three quarters, the Wildcats (18-8, 8-6) scored the first eight of the fourth quarter, two on Kindred Wesemann's 3-pointers, and had an 11-2 run to cut the gap to two. Kristina King had five points as the Mountaineers used a 9-0 run to push the lead to 61-50 with 2:22 to play.

Wesemann finished with 14 points and Kaylee Page added 12 for K-State, which couldn't make stops down the stretch as West Virginia made its last five shots.