Ravens make Brandon Williams highest-paid NFL nose tackle with five-year deal

When the Baltimore Ravens signed safety Tony Jefferson, the fear was that they might not have been able to retain nose tackle Brandon Williams, a key cog to one of the NFL’s best run defenses.

But even with several teams inquiring about Williams prior to free agency opening on Thursday, the Ravens announced that they were able to keep Williams in the fold with a five-year contract. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the deal will be worth $54 million, with $27.5 million of that guaranteed for the 6-foot-1, 335-pound nose tackle.

The numbers are eye-opening. Williams, 28, is not truly a pass rusher (although he gives excellent push up front), and the New Orleans Saints just gave Nick Fairley — coming off perhaps his best season — four years and $30 million, for perspective. Williams’ average of $10.8 million ranks him eighth-highest in the NFL currently, and his guaranteed is fifth-most behind Ndamukong Suh, Marcell Dareus, Fletcher Cox and Malik Jackson.

That’s the most guaranteed money for a nose tackle in the NFL. It’s about a 15 percent kicker over what the New York Giants paid Damon Harrison, one of the best few noses in the league, last season. Of course, the Giants were happy with their investment, and the Ravens should feel similarly about Williams. He has been a giant for them, and the Ravens now suddenly find themselves with a massive front stacking up in front of linebacker C.J. Mosley, cornerback Jimmy Smith and the league’s best safety duo, Jefferson and Eric Weddle. That’s the foundation of a great group.

The Ravens felt they had to be aggressive in keeping Williams, and they got the job done. It became obvious that they’d have to pay up to do so with a pretty weak DT crop in free agency other than him and a draft class that appears quite thin at the position. Underrated linebacker Zach Orr surprised the team by retiring this offseason, and the Ravens couldn’t afford to let another young centerpiece get away. This signing likely allows the Ravens to let defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan his free agency in 2018, given the development of undrafted Michael Pierce as a rookie last season.

The Ravens now find themselves with more holes to fill on the offensive side of the ball, having lost right tackle Rick Wagner and fullback Kyle Juszczyk this week, and guard Kelechi Osemele a year ago. Add to that the fact that running back Kenneth Dixon will serve a four-game suspension to start the 2017 season. Even with the addition of running back Danny Woodhead, there’s more work to be done.

