Ravens agree to terms with DT Brandon Williams

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) -- The Baltimore Ravens have agreed in principle to a five-year contract with nose tackle Brandon Williams.

Williams has spent his entire career with the Ravens after being selected in the third round of the 2013 draft. Known for his ability to stop the run, he has 158 tackles in 55 games, along with 4+ sacks and three forced fumbles.

The 6-foot-1, 340-pounder had 51 tackles and a sack in 2016.

The 28-year-old Williams has not missed a game over the past three years and has a run of 36 consecutive starts.

Since becoming a starter in 2014, Williams has anchored a defensive line that limited the opposition to 93.8 yards rushing per game.

The deal was announced Thursday. The Ravens hope to have him signed by Monday.

---

