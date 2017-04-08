Ranking the top five players who could win the Masters on Sunday

In less than 24 hours, there will be a new Masters champion, getting their green jacket from last year’s winner Danny Willett (who missed the cut this week).

We have Sergio Garcia chasing his first major title, playing in the final pairing with the Olympic gold medalist and 2013 U.S. Open winner Justin Rose. They’re tied at 6-under 210.

We have Jordan Spieth, two shots back, and Rickie Fowler, just a stroke behind, together in the next-to-last pairing.

We have ball-strikers like Adam Scott and Ryan Moore giving chase. Charley Hoffman is hanging in there.

Jordan Spieth has a great chance to win a second Masters. (Getty) More

So, who would be the best possible winner of this year’s Masters? Here’s our top five:

5. Lee Westwood (-1, five shots back): Westwood nearly walked through a wide open back door last year when Spieth made 7 on No. 12 in the final round. He’s arguably the best veteran player to have never won a major. It would be an amazing cap to his career.

4. Justin Rose (tied for the lead): Rose has built a good career for himself, winning a U.S. Open, an Olympic gold medal and was crucial on Sunday in the 2012 European Ryder Cup comeback at Medinah. A green jacket on Sunday would be an indication that Rose might just be finding out how great he can be.

3. Rickie Fowler (-5, one shot back): Fowler fought back tears on Thursday morning as he had a seat for the first Masters honorary tee shot since Arnold Palmer’s passing. Fowler loved the King, and it would be a cosmic ending for Fowler to pick up the mantle of the four-time Masters winner.

2. Sergio Garcia (-6, tied for the lead): Sergio has never won a major. He’s lamented fate is against him. He’s whined. He’s spit in cups. He’s been heckled. Now, at 37, happy, engaged and largely beloved, Garcia would pick up his first major title on what would have been Seve Ballesteros’ 60th birthday.

1. Jordan Spieth (-4, two shots back): How can Spieth not be the best story? In his three career Masters starts, he’s had a chance to win all of them and took one home in historic fashion. He also lost one in historic fashion. Were he to come back and win a year after his astounding debacle, that would be an all-time great story of redemption.

Masters final round tee times

10:05 a.m. — Ernie Els, Jeff Knox

10:15 a.m. — Marc Leishman, Larry Mize

10:25 a.m. — Andy Sullivan, Bernd Wiesberger

10:35 a.m. — Curtis Luck (a), James Hahn

10:45 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Louis Oosthuizen

10:55 a.m. — Ross Fisher, Daniel Summerhays

11:05 a.m. — Kevin Kisner, Byeong-hun An

11:15 a.m. — Brendan Steele, J.B. Holmes

11:25 a.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Emiliano Grillo

11:45 a.m. — Stewart Hagestad (a), Daniel Berger

11:55 a.m. — Franceso Molinari, Brian Stuard

12:05 p.m. — Marin Kaymer, Branden Grace

12:15 p.m. — Steve Stricker, Hideki Matsuyama

12:25 p.m. — Jason Day, Justin Thomas

12:35 p.m. — Bill Haas, Phil Mickelson

12:45 p.m. — Pat Perez, Russell Henley

12:55 p.m. — Brandt Snedeker, Brooks Koepka

1:05 p.m. — Jason Dufner, Fred Couples

1:25 p.m. — Kevin Chappell, Jimmy Walker

1:35 p.m. — Jon Rahm, William McGirt

1:45 p.m. — Matt Kuchar, Rory McIlroy

1:55 p.m. — Paul Casey, Soren Kjeldsen

2:05 p.m. — Lee Westwood, Thomas Pieters

2:15 p.m. — Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel

2:25 p.m. — Ryan Moore, Charley Hoffman

2:35 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler

2:45 p.m. — Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia

Ryan Ballengee is a Yahoo Sports contributor. Find him on Facebook and Twitter.

