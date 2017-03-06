Ranking the contenders to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament

The race for one of the NCAA tournament’s four No. 1 seeds has entered its final week. Here’s a look at where the contenders stand entering their respective conference tournaments:

TIER 1: NEAR-LOCKS

1. KANSAS (28-3, 16-2, RPI 2, KenPom 9)

Record vs. RPI top 100: 16-3

Record vs. RPI top 50: 8-2

Record vs. RPI top 25: 5-1

Sub 100 losses: none

Best wins: at Kentucky, Baylor (2), Duke, West Virginia, at Iowa State

Losses: at West Virginia, Iowa State, Indiana

Are they a No. 1 seed? Not only is Kansas a No. 1 seed, the Jayhawks would probably be the overall No. 1 if the season ended today. They won one of the nation’s two toughest leagues by a whopping four games, they beat Duke and Kentucky away from Allen Fieldhouse in non-league play and their season-opening loss to a healthy Indiana team is the only real blemish on their résumé. Even if Kansas were to lose early in its conference tournament, its grip on the the No. 1 seed in the Midwest and a favorable Final Four path through Kansas City would likely remain tight. The Jayhawks are in great shape.

2. VILLANOVA (28-3, 15-3, RPI 1, KenPom 9)

Record vs. RPI top 100: 17-3

Record vs. RPI top 50: 10-2

Record vs. RPI top 25: 3-2

Sub 100 losses: none

Best wins: at Purdue, Virginia, Notre Dame, Creighton (2), Wake Forest

Losses: Butler (2), at Marquette

Are they a No. 1 seed? It’s debatable whether this year’s Villanova is a better team than last year’s version, but there’s no denying that the Wildcats have assembled a stronger résumé this season. They were just as dominant in what was arguably a stronger Big East and they have quality non-league wins over Purdue, Virginia, Notre Dame and Wake Forest that last year’s team did not. All that should be enough to retain the No. 1 seed in the East region for Villanova no matter how it fares in the Big East tournament. Even with a shocking Big East quarterfinal loss, the Wildcats would very likely still have a top-four résumé nationally.

TIER 2: IN CONTROL OF THEIR OWN DESTINY

3. GONZAGA (30-1, 17-1, RPI 10, KenPom 1)

Record vs. RPI top 100: 10-1

Record vs. RPI top 50: 5-0

Record vs. RPI top 25: 4-0

Sub 100 losses: none

Best wins: Arizona, Florida, Saint Mary’s (2), Iowa State, at BYU

Losses: BYU

Are they a No. 1 seed? Had Gonzaga entered the NCAA tournament with an undefeated record, it would have been a mortal lock for the No. 1 seed in the West. It’s not quite as certain anymore after the Zags’ surprising home loss to BYU in their regular season finale. What Gonzaga must do now is win the WCC tournament and hope its résumé stacks up favorably against either the strongest Pac-12 option or a non-North Carolina ACC tournament champion. Bolstering Gonzaga’s case is the best record in college basketball, a head-to-head win over Arizona on a neutral site and other quality non-league wins over Florida and Iowa State. No Pac-12 team currently has more top 50 wins than Gonzaga and no ACC team has fewer than five more losses.

4. NORTH CAROLINA (26-6, 14-4, RPI 4, KenPom 4)

Record vs. RPI top 100: 15-6

Record vs. RPI top 50: 10-4

Record vs. RPI top 25: 4-3

Sub 100 losses: none

Best wins: Louisville, Florida State, Duke, Virginia, Wisconsin

Losses: Kentucky, at Duke, at Virginia, at Miami, at Georgia Tech, at Indiana

Are they a No. 1 seed? Winning a loaded ACC by two games gives North Carolina a big leg up on the competition for the No. 1 seed in the South. The Tar Heels went 14–4 in conference play, with wins over Duke, Louisville, Florida State, Notre Dame and Virginia. One ACC tournament win over Miami or Syracuse might be enough to clinch a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Two ACC tournament wins definitely would be. Should the Tar Heels get bounced early, they would have to worry about Louisville winning the ACC tournament, Baylor winning the Big 12 tournament and toppling Kansas in the process or a Pac-12 power making a strong case in that tournament.

TIER 3: MUST WIN THEIR CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS AND GET HELP

5. OREGON (27-4, 16-2, RPI 8, KenPom 17)

Record vs. RPI top 100: 15-3

Record vs. RPI top 50: 4-2

Record vs. RPI top 25: 2-2

Sub 100 losses: at Colorado

Best wins: Arizona, UCLA, USC (2), Cal (2), Tennessee

Losses: at UCLA, at Baylor, Georgetown, at Colorado

Are they a No. 1 seed? Of the three Pac-12 juggernauts in contention for high seeds, Oregon enters the league’s tournament in the best position to land on the No. 1 or 2 line. The Ducks won a share of the conference title, boast a 2-1 record against Arizona and UCLA and can cite Dillon Brooks’ injury as an excuse for their modest non-conference performance. Furthermore, as the Pac-12’s top seed, they avoid the Wildcats and Bruins until a potential title game showdown on Saturday night. The most likely scenario for Oregon to land a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament is the Ducks winning the Pac-12 tournament and Gonzaga falling in either the WCC semifinals or title game. There’s a slim chance Oregon could get the nod over a one-loss Gonzaga or a North Carolina team ousted early in the ACC tournament, but that seems pretty unlikely.

