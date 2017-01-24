James Loney finalizes minor league contract with Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- James Loney and the Texas Rangers have finalized a minor league contract that includes an invitation to big league spring training.

Loney would get a $1 million, one-year contract if added to the major league roster.

He hit .265 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs in 100 games last year with the New York Mets, taking over the starting job at first base after Lucas Duda sustained a stress fracture in his back.

The 32-year-old Houston native started last season with San Diego's Triple-A El Paso affiliate before a May 28 trade to the Mets. He made 88 starts at first with New York.

Texas also said Tuesday that right-handers R.J. Alvarez, Ariel Jurado and Jose Valdespina will attend big league spring training along with catchers Jose Trevino and Patrick Cantwell.