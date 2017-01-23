Rangers' Hayes out 2-3 weeks with lower-body injury

New York Rangers' Kevin Hayes (13) celebrates with teammates after his goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

NEW YORK (AP) -- New York Rangers forward Kevin Hayes will miss two to three weeks with a lower-body injury.

The team announced the timeline Monday after Hayes underwent an MRI in the morning. Hayes left the Rangers' game Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period.

Hayes had seven points in his previous six games and is third on the team in points with 35. The 24-year-old has 13 goals and 22 assists in 47 games this season.

His injury is a major blow to New York, which holds the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The silver lining for the Rangers is that Hayes will miss fewer games because of the upcoming All-Star break.