Rangers extend streak to 4 with 4-3 win over Predators

Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros (74) blocks a shot at the goal by New York Rangers left wing Jimmy Vesey (26) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) -- J.T. Miller scored two goals and the New York Rangers rallied past the Nashville Predators 4-3 on Thursday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Henrik Lundqvist stopped 34 shots in the win. Coming off a 43-save performance Tuesday against Anaheim, the star goaltender is 7-1 in his past eight appearances and needs one win for 400 in his career.

Michael Grabner and Chris Kreider also scored for the Rangers, who overcame a 2-0 deficit and have won seven of nine overall. Kevin Hayes had three assists.

Cody McLeod opened the scoring, and Calle Jarnkrok and Roman Josi each had a power-play goal for the Predators.

Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban added two assists, his first multipoint game since Nov. 21. He missed 16 games with an upper-body injury earlier this season.

Juuse Saros made 26 saves for the Predators.

With the score tied 2-all in the third period, Mats Zuccarello fired a shot at the net that Kreider deflected in at 5:36 for his career-high 22nd goal. It stood after a video review to see if the Rangers were offside entering the zone.

Miller added his second of the game and 18th of the season with four minutes left to give the Rangers a 4-2 lead. Miller leads the team with 44 points.

Josi scored on the power play with 2:01 remaining.

After trailing 2-0, the Rangers tied the game in the second period. They took advantage of a turnover by Matt Irwin, and Hayes passed to Grabner for his team-high 26th goal at 8:12. Grabner has four goals in his past three games.

Later in the period, New York scooped up a turnover in the neutral zone. Hayes skated in and passed to Miller, who one-timed it past Saros at 14:58.

Nashville, which entered with nine wins in its previous 13 games, got off to a fast start.

Subban took a shot from the right point and McLeod was in front of the crease to sweep in the rebound past Lundqvist for his fourth of the season at 16:39 of the opening period. The Predators made it 2-0 when Mike Fisher made a nice backhand pass to Jarnkrok, who beat Lundqvist with a wrist shot for a power-play goal at 3:50 of the second for his 10th of the season.

NOTES: Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi missed the game with a foot injury. He was hurt blocking a shot in Tuesday's win over Anaheim. Adam Clendening returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past four games. Matt Puempel and Brandon Pirri also were scratched by New York. ... The Rangers are 18-5 against Western Conference teams this season. They beat the Predators 2-1 in a shootout in December at Nashville. ... Anthony Bitetto, Colton Sissons and Brad Hunt were scratched by the Predators. ... Hilary Knight, Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the two-time silver medal-winning U.S. women's hockey team were in attendance.

UP NEXT

Predators: Host the Florida Panthers on Saturday afternoon.

Rangers: Finish a four-game homestand against last-place Colorado on Saturday night.