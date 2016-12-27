Randy Foye's 3 gives Nets 120-118 victory over Hornets

Brooklyn Nets', including center Brook Lopez (11) and Bojan Bogdanovic (44) celebrate with guard Randy Foye (2), leaping, right, after Foye scored the winning shot in the final two seconds of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in New York. The Nets won 120-118. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Randy Foye made a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer and give the Brooklyn Nets a 120-118 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

The Nets overcame the loss of Jeremy Lin and a 14-point deficit in the third quarter to stop a five-game losing streak. Bojan Bogdanovic led Brooklyn with 26 points, Sean Kilpatrick had 23 and Brook Lopez scored 10 of his 21 in the fourth.

Nicolas Batum had 24 points and Jeremy Lamb added 17 for Charlotte, but Kemba Walker was scoreless in the fourth quarter as the Hornets had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Lin strained his left hamstring in the third, the same injury that forced him to miss 17 games earlier this season. It came on a night when the Nets had all their players available for the first time this season.

Lopez scored 10 straight Brooklyn points and then the Nets went outside, with Kilpatrick making a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:36 left and Bogdanovic adding another 30 seconds later to make it 117-113.

But Batum nailed a 3, and after Bogdanovic missed, Walker drove to the basket. His shot was blocked, but Cody Zeller followed it up to put Charlotte ahead 118-117.

The Nets called timeout and inbounded from the sideline. Foye - likely playing only because Lin was out - caught the pass and hit the winning shot.

Lin landed awkwardly and limped to the line after he was fouled on a drive to the basket early in the third quarter. He made the free throws to start a 15-0 run that erased a 14-point deficit.

But he didn't run back down court after missing a reverse layup with about eight minutes left in the period, instead walking toward the bench to say he needed to come out. Bogdanovic's three-point play on the Nets' next possession culminated the run and gave them a 69-68 lead, but Charlotte quickly went back ahead and stayed there until Lopez converted his second straight three-point play to tie it at 98 with 7:40 remaining.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Walker and Zeller each finished with 15 points. ... The Hornets launched their push to get Walker to the All-Star Game at www.walkercharlotteranger.com, with stats and comedy skits featuring contributions from teammates Frank Kaminsky and Spencer Hawes. ... G Marco Belinelli missed his first game of the season after spraining his left ankle Friday in a victory over Chicago.

Nets: F Joe Harris made his first start with the Nets and second of his career but didn't do much with his chance, going scoreless and taking just two shots in 12 minutes. ... Brooklyn ended an 11-game losing streak against Eastern Conference teams.

BACK TO THE BEGINNING

Before coming to the NBA, Hornets coach Steve Clifford was the coach at Adelphi University in nearby Garden City on Long Island, compiling an 86-36 record with four straight trips to the NCAA Division II Tournament from 1995-99.

''Listen, if the money was better I'd have been right there today,'' he said. ''It was a great place, great experience, really did it with almost all New York kids and had four great years, so no, it was good memories.''

HEALTHY, THEN HURT AGAIN

The Nets had their full roster available for the first time all season before Lin's injury.

''With guys in and out, we've been trying to find the right lineups and right combinations, and you do need a certain - statistically and from a coaching standpoint - you need a certain sample size to see a group together to have more of an idea,'' coach Kenny Atkinson said before the game. ''So we're still trying to grasp what our best lineups are and when to put in the best lineups, just trying to figure that whole puzzle out right now.''

UP NEXT

Hornets: Visit Orlando on Wednesday. The Hornets have won the last four meetings, including a 109-88 victory this month.

Nets: Visit Chicago on Wednesday. The Bulls hammered the Nets by 30 in Brooklyn on Halloween.