Random Offseason Tweet of the Day: Jim Harbaugh's proud of a baby named after him

Welcome back to our Random Offseason Tweet of the Day Feature. As we count down the days to the 2017 football season, there are still some funny and especially random things happening in the college football world. And consider this feature your hub if you can’t monitor social media all day.

Would you name your child after Jim Harbaugh? A Michigan fan couple did, and they didn’t go with Jim or James either.

Something about this kid, A Winner & Champ all the way! Enthusiasm! M Fan! Harbaugh Lee Fettig, keep an eye on him. pic.twitter.com/aq7fpA0LjE — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) April 18, 2017





Is this a case where Harbaugh Lee will start going by H. Lee later in life? And will Jim Harbaugh be famous enough in 40 years where he won’t have to explain the origin of his first name over and over again?

Jim should probably extend a scholarship offer to Fettig if he hasn’t already. After all, it’s nonbinding.

