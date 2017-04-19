The L.A. Rams have claimed offensive guard Tre’ Jackson off of waivers this afternoon. Jackson was a fourth round pick out of Florida State by the New England Patriots in 2015. Jackson was a unanimous All-American for FSU his senior season, and was All-ACC twice. He was rated as the fourth best guard prospect in the 2015 draft, behind Laken Tomlinson, Ali Marpet, and A.J. Cann. In his rookie season with New England he played in 13 games, starting nine at right guard. Jackson spent his second NFL season on the PUP list with a knee injury. He was waived by the Patriots on Wednesday. The Rams could look to Jackson to compete with Rob Havenstein, who recently moved to right guard, but at the very least Jackson should provide some much needed depth to the Rams offensive line. The Rams also released defensive back Kevin Short, who was on the Ram’s practice squad, but did not play in any regular season games.

The post Rams claim former New England Patriot Tre’ Jackson off waivers appeared first on Cover32.