Ramirez, Hairston trade goals within a minute to force tie

DENVER (AP) -- Minnesota United's Christian Ramirez scored in the 58th minute to give it its first ever lead as a franchise, but Marlon Hairston answered for Colorado one minute later to force a 2-2 draw between the two sides on Saturday night.

Minnesota (0-2-1), playing in its inaugural MLS season, had been outscored 11-2 through two games this season. But Ramirez gave it its first ever lead in the 58th minute, taking a centering pass from Jerome Thiesson to nail in a header by goalkeeper Tim Howard.

However the lead did not last, as Marlon Hairston immediately answered with his first score of 2017 which tied it at two. Marc Burch earned an assist on the play.

The Rapids (1-1-1) had a shot to win in stoppage time, but Alan Gordon's right-footed shot sailed high.

Dominique Badji scored in the 17th minute to give Colorado a 1-0 lead which they carried into halftime. Kevin Molino drilled through the equalizer via penalty kick in the 50th minute for Minnesota United.