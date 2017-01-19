Rajon Rondo has his next career lined up: 'I absolutely want to coach'

Rajon Rondo seemed perpetually at odds with former Boston Celtics coach Doc Rivers during Rondo’s first seven seasons in the league, even if the two would never cop to tension. Brad Stevens followed suit in the same city during the lone half-year he spent coaching a clearly uneasy Rondo, prior to Rajon’s trade to a Dallas franchise that essentially kicked him off the team plane due to his contentious relationship with Mavs coach Rick Carlisle.

Rondo then played for George Karl, who seemingly has problems with everyone, in Sacramento. His star-crossed turn with the Chicago Bulls has resulted in both a suspension and a benching due to his unproductive relationship with the Bulls coaching staff, even when its weaker moments still allow him opportunities to play.

This is why, of course, Rajon Rondo wants to be a coach after his playing career ends. Just as much as you or I probably wanted a career in advanced mathematics or a membership on the Adult Acne of America board back while still sulking through high school.

The Chicago Tribune’s K.C. Johnson, finding Rondo in good spirits following a string of actual game appearances, details the 30-year old’s interest:

“I absolutely want to coach,” Rondo said inside a nearly empty Bulls locker room.

“I’ve been preparing to coach since I left Boston, really,” Rondo said. “I study all of my coaches. I watch the way they move, the timeouts they call, plays they draw up out of timeouts, how they run practices, speeches they give. I’m trying to follow it all. I see how players gravitate toward different coaches.

“I actually went back (to Louisville) a couple (of) days ago and saw my high school coach (Doug Bibby). He’s one of the best: his delivery, how he encourages players, the confidence he gives them, his attention to detail in timeouts. I’m taking my notes on a lot of different stuff.”

This shouldn’t shock anyone. If anything, the most shocking part of the feature is the indication from Rajon Rondo that he’d like to play “six or seven more years” in the NBA.

There are two significant shots to that bow, if you’re unaware.

One has Rondo’s longstanding churlishness getting in the way of him forming lasting professional relationships – a deal from Chicago, which Rondo was set to explore should the benching sustain, would place him on his fifth team in 25 months. His contract for next season is only guaranteed at a quarter of the price of what he could be fully owed, and his one-year tryout in Sacramento ended poorly, despite Rondo’s apparent warm feelings about the team “you couldn’t name three people” from.

The other blow has to do with his actual play. Rajon Rondo hasn’t appeared a total millstone on the Bulls this season because the Bulls are mostly mediocre at best as it is, but the point guard is averaging just 6.9 points on unacceptable 36 percent shooting with 6.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds in 29.1 minutes per contest. He remains a porous defender and a bad fit on most teams, especially one like Chicago which features such terrible spacing to begin with:

What annoys me most about Hoiberg is that he stumbles onto solutions (don't play Rondo+Butler in 4th), then goes back to the broken thing: pic.twitter.com/OFHv3y6cid — Stephen Noh (@hungarianjordan) January 18, 2017





The idea of Rajon Rondo playing NBA basketball until the season 2022-23 (or a seventh season, 2023-24!) seems rather ridiculous when he’s probably down to his final NBA chance once the Bulls de-commit to him over the summer, but the coaching idea?

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em, right?

Former NBA stars, by nature, tend not to make great NBA head coaches. Eight out of ten of the league’s all-time winningest coaches, though, played either NBA or ABA (Larry Brown) ball, and you’ve got to be pretty damn good to play at the pro level. Only three of those nine – Brown, Lenny Wilkens and Jerry Sloan – made an All-Star team, though.

