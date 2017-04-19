Raiders WR Cooper Poised to Dominate in 2017

Looking at Raiders receiver Amari Cooper’s receiving statistics from his first two years in the NFL; he’s on his way to a great career. His rookie year he tallied 72 catches, 1070 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns. His sophomore campaign he put up 83/1153/5 per ESPN.com. Going into the 2015 draft some experts compared Cooper to Green Bay’s Jordy Nelson, Atlanta’s Roddy White, and even New York’s Odell Beckham. After two seasons, Cooper totaled almost almost double the numbers of White and Nelson in their first two seasons. Although Beckham’s touchdowns greatly surpassed his, Cooper’s receiving yards are close.

Usually, during a receiver’s third year is when they should make the “leap”. That year is when they should know the playbook in and out, built a good rapport with their quarterback. Also, made the right adjustments to the speed of the NFL game. This is the defining time, elite, average, or subpar. Cooper is trending towards elite; Having proven himself to be a borderline elite player during his first two campaigns, putting up strong receiving totals while the offense tended to be more balanced than pass-first.

While things look good going into his third year, there are facets of his game that he could improve on. During his rookie year he dropped 18 passes, or 20.7% of catchable passes according to PFF.com. The next year he cut that total to 5, which signifies improvement and works at correcting them. Though he was very inconsistent on the year as a whole, from having a handful of 100 yard games early in the year to having none the latter half of the season.

Additionally, 2017 is a telling one for Cooper. All of the signs point to a very good year on an improved team. In addition, playing alongside Crabtree and Jared Cook will open up the field. I suspect not only will Cooper improve on his early body of work, along with being named to two Pro Bowls, but he might fall into the “elite” conversation if he indeed makes the leap. The Raiders have their number one receiver for the next decade.

