Raiders hire John Pagano as defensive assistant

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) -- The Oakland Raiders have hired former San Diego Chargers defensive coordinator John Pagano as an assistant head coach for defense.

The team announced the addition Monday as coach Jack Del Rio looks for another coach to help defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. Del Rio and Pagano worked together in 1997 with New Orleans.

Pagano spent the past five seasons as defensive coordinator for the Chargers, who just changed head coaches and moved from San Diego to Los Angeles. They ranked 13th in the NFL in total defense during his tenure.

The Raiders (12-5) are looking for improvement on a defense that ranked last in the NFL last season in sacks (25) and yards per play (6.1).

---

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL