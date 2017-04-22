Tennis: Radwanska and 'journeymen' rivals jealous of Sharapova - agent

Max Eisenbud reacted angrily after Agnieszka Radwanska called for Maria Sharapova not to be gifted a wildcard to the French Open.

Agnieszka Radwanska and other critics of Maria Sharapova potentially receiving a wildcard entry into the French Open are just jealous of the former world number one and want one less title threat at Roland Garros, according to agent Max Eisenbud.

Eisenbud reacted angrily after world number eight Radwanska called for Sharapova not to be gifted wildcards to the French Open and Wimbledon as she prepares to return from a doping ban.

Five-time grand-slam champion Sharapova will make her comeback at the Stuttgart Open next week after serving a 15-month suspension for failing a drugs test at the Australian Open.

Eisenbud leapt to the defence of his client on Friday as he hit out at Radwanska and Caroline Wozniacki, who previously described Sharapova's return to the WTA Tour as "disrespectful" to other players.

"All those 'journeyman' players like Radwanska and Wozniacki who have never won a slam and the next generation passing them. They are smart to try to keep Maria out of Paris," Eisenbud told New York Times tennis writer Ben Rothenberg.

"NO Serena [Williams - pregnant], NO Maria, NO Vika [Victoria Azarenka - set to return in July after having a baby], NO Petra [Kvitova], it's their last chance to win a slam.

"But they never read the CAS report and they never read paragraph 100 and 101. So they have no clue."