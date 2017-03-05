Radford's Hrbek tosses school's first 9-inning no-hitter

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Radford senior right-hander Danny Hrbek tossed the first nine-inning no-hitter in school history, beating Quinnipiac 4-0 on Saturday.

It was just the third career start on the mound for Hrbek, a native of Effort, Pennsylvania. He allowed only one baserunner in the fourth no-hitter in Radford history, which includes two seven-inning games and a rain-shortened five-inning no-no.

Hrbek (1-1) struck out a career-high eight and threw just 88 pitches - 63 strikes - with the only Quinnipiac baserunner reaching on a throwing error by shortstop Clayton Baine in the third inning.

Adam Whitacre helped preserve the no-hitter with a diving catch down the left-field line in the sixth inning. Hrbek threw just 17 pitches to retire the final nine Bobcats to earn the Highlanders' first no-hitter since Jason Anderson's seven-inning win over UNC Asheville in 1995.

Richard De la Cruz stole home in the second as part of a double steal for the first run for Radford (2-8), and Matt Roth drove in two runs.

Taylor Luciani (0-1) took the loss for Quinnipiac (4-5).