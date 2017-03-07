Quinnipiac headed back to NCAAs after winning MAAC title

Rider guard Taylor Wentzel, left, and Quinnipiac guard Carly Fabbri (5) chase a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament on Monday, March 6, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- Aryn McClure scored a career-high 28 points to help Quinnipiac beat Rider 81-73 and win the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship on Monday night, earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Jen Fay added 16 points and career-best tying 10 rebounds for the Bobcats, who will make their second trip to the NCAAs in the past three seasons.

Trailing 27-23 midway through the second quarter, Quinnipiac scored 17 of the next 21 points over the next 7 minutes to take a 40-31 advantage on Fay's 3-pointer from the wing.

Rider got within 44-39 on Stella Johnson's runner midway through the third quarter, but then Quinnipiac (27-6) scored the next eight points to take control.

The Broncs (24-8) were trying to complete one of the greatest turnarounds in MAAC history. They finished last in the conference last season and were picked 10th out of 11 in the preseason poll.

What made the Broncs' run even more impressive is that they played the last month of the season without conference player of the year Robin Perkins, who has an injured foot.

Down 65-50 with 4:36 left, Rider tried to rally. The Broncs cut it to 72-68 with 1:07 left on Julia Duggan's three-point play, but could get no closer.

Duggan finished with 23 points and Kamila Hoskova added 16 to lead the Broncs.

Rider jumped out to a quick 17-7 lead as freshman Stella Johnson scored 10 of the team's points. Quinnipiac was struggling from the field except for McClure, who had 11 of the team's first 13 points. She finally started getting some help on the offensive end and the Bobcats rallied to take a 30-29 lead at the half. McClure finished the opening 20 minutes with 16 points.

For the first time in the tournament, Quinnipiac had a halftime lead.

HOW THEY GOT HERE:

Rider: Earned the two-seed in the tournament. Beat seventh-seed Monmouth 67-51 in the quarterfinals and third-seed Fairfield 49-36 in the semis.

Quinnipiac: Earned the top-seed in the tournament. Beat eighth-seed Canisius 63-58 in the quarterfinals and fifth-seed Iona 64-59 in the semis.

UP NEXT:

Rider: Wait for postseason bid.

Quinnipiac: NCAA Tournament.