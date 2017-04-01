Putting UConn’s 111-game win streak into perspective

It had to end at some point. And, more often than not, these things tend to end in dramatic fashion.

UConn’s record 111-game win streak came to a close Friday night on Morgan William’s overtime buzzer-beater, sending the sports world into a frenzy.

But being a day removed helps give us all perspective, and what the Huskies had done over the course of the past three seasons was simply remarkable.

Consider:

This was UConn’s second streak of 90 or more wins; the men’s record, held by UCLA, lasted just 88 games, from Jan. 19, 1971 to Jan. 19, 1974.

Keeping with the college theme: The biggest college football win streak was Oklahoma’s, as the Sooners won 47 games from 1953-57.

North Carolina women’s soccer may rival UConn the most: The Tar Heels went 103 straight contests without a loss from 1986-90. Then, they went 101 games without a loss from 1990-94.

Martina Navritilova won 74 straight singles matches in 1974.

The longest NBA win streak? The Los Angeles Lakers won 33 games across the 1971-72 season. And who can forget the Patriots’ 18-game streak coming to a close at the the hands of the Giants in Super Bowl XLII?

“You’re slowly seeing, you know, how good women’s basketball is,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Saturday, a day after Mississippi State beat UConn. “It takes probably UConn losing for you to really appreciate what’s taken place over the past few years. I’m hoping that it continues, and people can really see the layers that are beneath what UConn has been able to do over the past decade.”

As for some more perspective behind the Huskies’ streak …

Of their 111 wins, 108 were by double-digits.

UConn has won 80 straight American Athletic Conference games, meaning it hasn’t lost a league game since the actual league was formed in 2013-14.

Additionally, UConn won 61 games by 40 or more points, beat 29 straight ranked teams and has still won 38 straight road contests.

Of course, like Friday’s defeat, UConn’s previous loss came in overtime as well, at the hands of Stanford in 2014. That means one streak is still alive: The Huskies have not lost a game in regulation since March 12, 2013, when they fell to Notre Dame, 61-59.

Yes, UConn still has a 160-game unbeaten streak in regulation.

