Purdue, Notre Dame to collide in next round

Top-seeded Notre Dame and No. 9 seed Purdue are coming off strong offensive performances in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Both teams will be looking for more when they meet in the second round on Sunday in South Bend, Ind.

Notre Dame (31-3) rolled to a 79-49 win over Robert Morris on Friday. Purdue jumped out to a big lead early and pulled out a 74-62 victory over Green Bay.

Notre Dame had little trouble with Robert Morris. Brianna Turner had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and teammate Arike Ogunbowale also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Lindsay Allen added 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists while Marina Mabrey scored 15 points.

Allen said the Irish were able to be aggressive at the right times on offense.

"It's just kind of hesitating ... and being patient and attacking the gap," Allen said to reporters.

Said Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw in the postgame press conference: "I thought we looked a little rusty at times defensively. But overall, first game, I saw a lot of good things."

Still, the defense held down the Colonials, who shot only 27 percent from the field.

The Irish also controlled the boards, ending up with 52 rebounds, and that's the fourth highest total in NCAA Tournament history.

That leaves Purdue (23-12) with a tough task heading into Sunday's game. But if the Boilermakers can play like they did, they could make things interesting.

Ashley Morrissette led Purdue with her game-high 24 points. Dominique Oden (13 points) and Ae'Rianna Harris (12 points) also pitched in.

The strong early start proved crucial as a 15-0 run helped Purdue to a 17-3 lead. The Boilermakers gave up only three baskets in that first quarter.

Green Bay rallied in the second half, even cutting the lead to 62-57 with 2:35 remaining in the game, but an Oden 3-pointer helped stop that run and left Purdue in command.

Purdue, sadly, also has some extra motivation. Coach Sharon Versyp announced earlier in the month that she'd been diagnosed with the early stages of breast cancer but did not tell the Boilermakers until after the Big Ten Tournament.

"We always want to win games for her, we love her," Morrissette said in The Exponent. "When we win, we win as a family. When we lose, we lose as a family."

The question now is what kind of performance both teams can come up with Sunday. Beating Notre Dame will be a tough task for Purdue, but the Boilermakers certainly have plenty of motivation and played well on Friday.