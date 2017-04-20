Puck Soup: Amanda Stein on NHL Playoffs, P.K. Subban, scary mascots (Podcast)

(WARNING: STRONG ADULT LANGUAGE AND HUMOR. LISTENER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.)

PUCK SOUP is the hockey podcast on the Nerdist network from Puck Daddy editor Greg Wyshynski and Dave Lozo of Vice Sports, Uproxx and The Comeback. This is a hockey podcast, in the sense that the talk about hockey, both on the ice and about fan culture. That’s the “puck.” This is also a podcast about movies, TV, fast food, life lessons and general idiocy. That’s the “soup.”

In Episode 47, Greg and Dave welcome Amanda Stein, Montreal Canadiens reporter and radio host, for a wide-ranging talk about the Habs’ language challenges, P.K. Subban controversies, USA vs. Canada, her career path, Dave’s lack of love for ‘Parks and Rec’ and Amanda’s lifelong fear of mascots. Plus, the media protects its own on Calgary Flames controversy; the Stanley Cup Playoffs; the ‘Dart Guy’ for other NHL teams; Jack Eichel might get Bylsma fired; sex disrupts a tennis match, and what sporting events are best for sex; Dave didn’t totally hate SUICIDE SQUAD; and listener mail on everything from steak dinners to rom-coms. Brought to you by Helix Mattresses and Blue Apron!

In this episode:

OPEN: Oh noes our hot mics caught us talking trash! Luckily, as the Calgary media showed with Dougie Hamilton, nothing will come of it.

20:00: Stanley Cup Playoffs talk.

36:30: Dart Guy of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and other NHL fan base Dart Guys.

42:00: It’s Amanda Stein, talking about the Montreal Canadiens, P.K. Subban and so much more!

1:25:00: The Buffalo Sabres are no being run by Jack Eichel.

1:30:00: Sex stops a tennis match, and the best places in sports to have sex.

1:34:00: Lozo kind of defends Suicide Squad.

1:41:00 “The Circle,” and Seth Rogen’s thankless role in “Steve Jobs.”

1:43:00: Reader mail!

