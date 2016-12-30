Puck Daddy’s 2016 Alternative Year in Hockey Awards

As you know, Puck Daddy has been running top 10 lists that chronicle anything and everything in the world of hockey in 2016.
But some things can’t be categorized. Or, in some cases, there are multiple candidates for year-end awards.
Thus, we bring you the annual Alternative Year in Hockey Awards, a somewhat silly but sometimes serious but mostly silly look back at the year that was.
You can check out 2015’s here.
We begin, as we always do, with the REAL team of the year…
TEAM OF THE YEAR
The Lake Erie Monsters, who made winning championships for Cleveland cool literally days before LeBron did. The AHL team won the first hockey title for the city since 1964, and then graduated a few players to a Columbus Blue Jackets team that was the best in the NHL entering the new year. Oh, and that whole spray-painting the boards thing was adorable.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Ralph Krueger of Team Europe. The former Edmonton Oilers coach and current chairman of Southampton Football Club became arguably the World Cup’s biggest star as he led that hodgepodge of European players to the championship final. How? By blending these different cultures and backgrounds under the umbrella of one common goal, and by playing a style of hockey that made the 1995 New Jersey Devils feel like 3-on-3 overtime by comparison. All while inspiring stories like “Who is Ralph Krueger and why isn’t he coaching in NHL?”
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
C’mon, obviously.
LOOGIE OF THE YEAR
Olivier Marcotte, a 21-year-old player for the Junior AA Hockey-Experts in Sherbrooke, Que., who was arrested on the ice by police after he allegedly got into an argument with the referee and then spit in his face. According to the opposing coach, it appeared Marcotte might then fight the official, too. (Whispers: ‘It’s just a game…’)
HYPE OF THE YEAR
The NHL Centennial celebration, which will span multiple cities over multiple months. It also includes a Top 100 Players List that the NHL won’t release as a numerical ranking, because they simply don’t have the energy to explain to Wayne that he’s No. 1 and not Gordie.
NEW FAN OF THE YEAR
Tony X. A sudden sensation among NHL fans with his stream of conscious Tweeting after discovering hockey – “Yo deadass this the first time I’ve ever watched hockey and this [crap] has been LIT for these first 45 seconds” – he was going to be a special guest at the NHL Awards. Except he overslept and missed his flight.
FRANK UNDERWOOD OF THE YEAR
The absolutely delightful weirdness of the Spacey In Space sweatshirts for the Florida Panthers, which eventually led to Kevin Spacey attending an NHL game as a celebrity fan. And you thought the plastic rats were odd.
WORST SIDNEY CROSBY PLAYOFF CONTROVERSY OF THE YEAR
The scorching hot takes when the eventual Conn Smythe winner didn’t “step up” in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final. This includes the now-immortal opus by Sporting News college basketball columnist and member of the U.S. Basketball Writers Hall of Fame Mike DeCourcy titled, “Sidney Crosby’s captaincy has a cost the Penguins simply cannot afford to pay”:
BEST SIDNEY CROSBY PLAYOFF CONTROVERSY OF THE YEAR
Logan Couture of the San Jose Sharks calling Crosby a cheater for his faceoff chicanery, only to later admit that ‘well, yeah, sure, everyone cheats.’
RAWK OF THE YEAR
We’re still wrapping our brains around the fact that actual Metal Gods took time out of their busy schedule of rawking to play the National Anthem in San Jose.
DARKWING DUCK AUDITION OF THE YEAR
P.K. Subban at the Winter Classic, a.k.a. ‘What if Prince had produced a Guys & Dolls remake before his untimely death?’
WORST SEDIN INJURY OF THE YEAR
When Daniel Sedin took a puck to the mouth and was left with a bloody maw. (And true to their supernatural twin connection, Henrik was the one who felt the pain, of course.) Daniel Sedin … what a lowlife, right Denis Potvin?
BEST CASE FOR ANALYTICS OF THE YEAR
That numbers guys and girls keep getting hired, left and right. From the founders of stats sites to guys like 26-year-old John Chayka taking over the Coyotes, everything’s coming up Corsi.
BEST CASE AGAINST ANALYTICS OF THE YEAR
BEST HELPER OF THE YEAR
Vincent Lecavalier, who signed off on a trade to the Los Angeles Kings, with the Flyers retaining 50 percent of his salary, and then retired to take his contract off the Kings’ books after one season. (As well as the Flyers‘.)
BEST KISS-CAM OF THE YEAR
The Los Angeles Kings turn a typical arena punchline into an actual heartwarming moment.
SHORTCHANGE OF THE YEAR
The victory lap for Pavel Datsyuk before he left for the KHL should have been like Teemu’s. Instead it was abrupt. Miss ya, Magic Man.
TROLLING OF THE YEAR
The St. Louis Blues organist playing the Chicago Blackhawks off with “Chelsea Dagger” after their Game 7 loss. Devious.
BLOGGER OF THE YEAR
Steve Dangle. OK, more like a “Vlogger” or whatever but Dangle’s had a hell of a year. From his role in the John Scott fun to his meeting with James Reimer to his podcast with Adam Wylde to nightly rants and raves about his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs on Sportsnet and YouTube, our boy has grown a large audience with an unhealthy obsession with him. Please enjoy what he does until the Leafs win the Cup and he finally returns to his home planet.
BLOG OF THE YEAR
The Players’ Tribune. OK, not technically a blog, we guess, although it’s written by former bloggers COUGH WE MEAN THE ATHLETES THEMSELVES COUGH. Their hockey content has been uniformly great, if a little too uniform sometimes in its template. The John Scott piece became a sensation. The Gabe Landeskog piece on concussions was stirring. Even the Jim Rutherford first-person on the Penguins’ Cup win was great. Looking forward to more.
COMMENTATORS OF THE YEAR
While we wouldn’t necessarily want to watch Chris Chelios and Brett Hull break down games on a nightly basis, their caustic old school snarking on ESPN’s World Cup of Hockey coverage was the perfect salt in Team USA’s wounds.
COMEBACK OF THE YEAR
This whole conversation is legendary. pic.twitter.com/Tr4T548qgk
— Doc Emrick (@DocInRealLife) January 31, 2016
Jeremy Roenick, who came back from months of trashing John Scott and the fans that voted him into the All-Star Game and successfully smooched his posterior in Nashville … only to have Scott fart in his face on live television. Please never forget that Roenick said that Scott in the All-Star Game was like being “the only white guy at the Million Man March.”
ROAST OF THE YEAR
Kathryn Tappen makes fun of Mike Milbury pic.twitter.com/Ih5Vkdzzr9
— Nicholas W. Goss (@NickGossNESN) April 18, 2016
MEDIA RELATIONS OF THE YEAR
Dan Boyle, who chased Larry Brooks of the NY Post out of his final media scrum in the NHL in a delightfully profane way. “Nobody likes you. Nobody respects you. Just so you know,” said Boyle.
CLUSTER[EXPLETIVE] OF THE YEAR
The Florida Panthers’ reshuffling their managerial deck after one of the most successful seasons in the history of the franchise.
CHILDHOOD EMBARRASSMENT OF THE YEAR
Before he was Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings, he was ‘D-Boss,’ the dude who sniped pucks in a basement … sorry, “dungeon” net, wore a U.S. flag like a blanky and put over Patrick Kane as an American hero. “1-2-3 LET’S HAVE FUN!”
And finally …
THE STORY OF 2016
There are many differences between Garfield and Odie, the decades-old comic characters who taught us to hate Mondays and love lasagna. But in January, the Indy Fuel and the Evansville IceMen of the ECHL discovered an unexpected similarity: their coloring.
As minor league hockey teams do, the Fuel and IceMen wore novelty jerseys for their game at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The Fuel rocked orange Garfield jerseys. The IceMen wore yellow Odie jerseys. To the surprise of no one, the Garfield jerseys were much cooler, because Odie is dumb.
Alas, those Garfield jerseys only lasted for two periods. The Fuel switched back to their typical red sweaters in the third period.
The reason? There wasn’t enough contrast between the Garfield and Odie jerseys, and everyone was getting confused as to which team was which during the game.
Once more, with feeling: a team was forced to change their jerseys because the ones they were wearing, depicting a cartoon cat, were too close in color to their opponents’ jerseys, depicting a cartoon dog.
So, in summary, minor league hockey is the greatest.
YEAR IN HOCKEY 2016
Congrats to Jeff Lerg of the Toledo Walleye for taking the home the title of ‘save of the year.’ May you always be included in the ‘lucky or good’ conversation.
Puck Daddy Year In Hockey 2016
Top 10 most shocking transactions of 2016
Top 10 most heinous on-ice acts
Top 10 social media moments of 2016 (Puck Daddy Year in Hockey)
Top 10 best pop culture moments of 2016
Top 10 Feel-Good Moments of 2016
Top 10 most controversial people of 2016
—
Greg Wyshynski is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter. His book, TAKE YOUR EYE OFF THE PUCK, is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.
MORE FROM YAHOO HOCKEY
1.4k