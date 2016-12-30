Puck Daddy’s 2016 Alternative Year in Hockey Awards

As you know, Puck Daddy has been running top 10 lists that chronicle anything and everything in the world of hockey in 2016.

But some things can’t be categorized. Or, in some cases, there are multiple candidates for year-end awards.

Thus, we bring you the annual Alternative Year in Hockey Awards, a somewhat silly but sometimes serious but mostly silly look back at the year that was.

We begin, as we always do, with the REAL team of the year…

TEAM OF THE YEAR

The Lake Erie Monsters, who made winning championships for Cleveland cool literally days before LeBron did. The AHL team won the first hockey title for the city since 1964, and then graduated a few players to a Columbus Blue Jackets team that was the best in the NHL entering the new year. Oh, and that whole spray-painting the boards thing was adorable.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ralph Krueger of Team Europe. The former Edmonton Oilers coach and current chairman of Southampton Football Club became arguably the World Cup’s biggest star as he led that hodgepodge of European players to the championship final. How? By blending these different cultures and backgrounds under the umbrella of one common goal, and by playing a style of hockey that made the 1995 New Jersey Devils feel like 3-on-3 overtime by comparison. All while inspiring stories like “Who is Ralph Krueger and why isn’t he coaching in NHL?”

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

C’mon, obviously.

LOOGIE OF THE YEAR

Olivier Marcotte, a 21-year-old player for the Junior AA Hockey-Experts in Sherbrooke, Que., who was arrested on the ice by police after he allegedly got into an argument with the referee and then spit in his face. According to the opposing coach, it appeared Marcotte might then fight the official, too. (Whispers: ‘It’s just a game…’)

HYPE OF THE YEAR

The NHL Centennial celebration, which will span multiple cities over multiple months. It also includes a Top 100 Players List that the NHL won’t release as a numerical ranking, because they simply don’t have the energy to explain to Wayne that he’s No. 1 and not Gordie.

NEW FAN OF THE YEAR

Tony X. A sudden sensation among NHL fans with his stream of conscious Tweeting after discovering hockey – “Yo deadass this the first time I’ve ever watched hockey and this [crap] has been LIT for these first 45 seconds” – he was going to be a special guest at the NHL Awards. Except he overslept and missed his flight.

FRANK UNDERWOOD OF THE YEAR

