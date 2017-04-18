PSG 'to offer Arsenal £46m for Alexis Sanchez'

Alexis Sanchez played against PSG twice in the Champions League this season

French champions Paris Saint-Germain are set to make Arsenal an offer of around £46m for unsettled Chile attacker Alexis Sanchez.

According to Yahoo sources, PSG will cement their interest in the 28-year-old whose contract expires at the end of next season.

Former Barcelona star Sanchez is said to have grown unhappy at Arsenal who could miss out on Champions League football next season.

He is reported to have demanded £300,000 a week to stay at the Emirates but Arsene Wenger is not keen to break the club’s rigid pay structure.

PSG are also reported to be ready to swoop for Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, who is also said to be unhappy at the club, and whose contract extension talks beyond 2018 have been put on hold while he ‘concentrates on getting Arsenal into the top four’.