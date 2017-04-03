Ex-NFL star begins presenting defense in double-murder trial

District attorney investigator Robert Settana explains his interpretations of images from the Cure nightclub, right, made by the club's security cameras as he testifies for the prosecution during the trial of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez at Suffolk Superior Court Monday, April 3, 2017 in Boston. The prosecution rested after Settana's testimony. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in the Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, Pool)

BOSTON (AP) -- Lawyers for former NFL star Aaron Hernandez have begun presenting their defense in his double-murder trial.

After prosecutors rested their case Monday, Hernandez's lawyer called their first witness, a fan who had his photo taken with Hernandez the night prosecutors say Hernandez fatally shot two men.

The fan said he spent about seven to 10 minutes talking with Hernandez at a Boston nightclub.

He said he never saw a drink spilled on Hernandez. Prosecutors have said Hernandez killed two men because he felt disrespected after one of them spilled Hernandez's drink.

He said Hernandez didn't seem angry when he later saw him outside.

Lawyers for the former tight end for the New England Patriots have claimed that a friend who was with Hernandez shot the men in a drug dispute.