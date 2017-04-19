How prosecutors proved former NFL player Aaron Hernandez guilty of murder

Former NFL tight end Aaron Hernandez was found dead of an apparent suicide in his jail cell on Wednesday.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence for killing the semiprofessional football player Odin Lloyd, 27, whom Hernandez knew socially, in 2013.

Last week, Hernandez was acquitted in a separate murder case stemming from the death of two men in a 2012 drive-by shooting that prosecutors felt were linked to Lloyd's death. While the acquittal did not affect the Lloyd case directly, there was some feeling among legal experts that it could have assisted Hernandez's chances in an appeal, since it was considered part of the motive.

In the opening statements of the Lloyd trial, the prosecution, led by assistant district attorney Patrick Bomberg, laid out its argument — that Hernandez and two of his associates drove Lloyd to an industrial park close to Hernandez's house and fatally shot him six times.

Through a variety of physical evidence, including video surveillance of Hernandez the morning of the murder, the state successfully argued that Hernandez "orchestrated" Lloyd's death.

The whole situation allegedly began with a text exchange.

The screenshot above shows text messages from Hernandez (labeled as "Dis N----") on Lloyd's phone. The whole conversation, permissible as a result of a search warrant against Hernandez, reads:

Hernandez (9:05 p.m.): "I'm coming to grab that tonight u gon b around I need dat and we could step for a little again"

[no answer]

Hernandez (9:34 p.m.): "Waddup."

Lloyd (9:37 p.m.): "Aite, where."

Hernandez (9:39 p.m.): "idk it don't matter but imma hit u when I'm dat way like Las time if my phone dies imma hit u when I charge it which will be in a lil."

Lloyd (10:00 p.m.): "Aite idk anything goin on"

Hernandez (10:13 p.m.): "I'll figure it out ill hit u on way."

Lloyd (12:22 a.m.): "We still on."

The exchange implied that Hernandez had invited Lloyd out the night of his death. Hernandez's defense, led by Michael Fee, however, tried to spin the conversation as proof of a close friendship between the men in hopes the jury would question Hernandez's motive for the crime.

The image above shows a Nissan Altima, rented in Hernandez's name, outside Lloyd's house at 2:33 a.m. on June 17, the day of Lloyd's death. Hernandez allegedly picked Lloyd up, and the prosecution showed a series of text messages Lloyd sent to his sister indicating he was with someone referred to as "NFL" before he died.

Shortly after that, video surveillance shows Hernandez returning home, without Lloyd. Hernandez apparently lives a "two-minute drive" from the industrial park where Lloyd's body was found.

The screenshot above, from Hernandez's personal home-surveillance footage, showed Hernandez walking through his house, shortly after returning without Lloyd, carrying a dark shape in his hands. The prosecution wanted the jury to believe it was a gun — a Glock, even more specifically.