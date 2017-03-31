Privat scores winner as Guingamp beats Nancy 1-0 in Ligue 1

PARIS (AP) -- Sloan Privat's third goal this season helped Guingamp beat 10-man Nancy 1-0 in the French league on Friday.

Nancy's Modou Diagne was sent off in the 27th minute after the defender was shown a red card for a clumsy tackle on Jimmy Briand.

Privat broke the deadlock before the hour mark with a clean finish from Yannis Salibur's assist, his first goal since a thigh injury ruled him out for two months in January.

Guingamp moved up to eighth place in the standings while Nancy, which has lost its last four games, remained in the relegation zone.