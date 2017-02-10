Prince Fielder is trying something new in his life after baseball

It’s a whole new world for Prince Fielder. A world without baseball. And he seems to be taking it in stride.

Fielder, the former slugger for the Milwaukee Brewers and Texas Rangers, had to hang up his bat for good in 2016 when persistent neck problems forced him to retire much earlier than planned. But he hasn’t stayed idle for long. Fielder’s new project is in a whole different direction from baseball: he’s hosting a food show.

Fielder shared details about his new show and his post-baseball life in an interview with ESPN. The show will be called “Fielder’s Choice,” which is an adorably appropriate title. He’ll be hosting the show with his wife, Chanel, and they’ll be interviewing people from the baseball world and beyond. The guests will each bring a dish for them to try, and at the end, the one Prince likes the best will be the “Fielder’s choice.” Could that sound any more perfect?

This is actually something that Fielder has been thinking about for awhile. Here’s what he told ESPN about a conversation he had with a friend at the end of 2015:

We were going over my finances and setting things up for the future when she said, “What do you want to do when you retire?” I said, “I always wanted to do a food show.” I thought it might be a cool thing to do when I retired a few years later. Then retirement came slightly prematurely.

Dealing with this early retirement has got to be tough, but it’s great that Fielder is looking at it as a chance to pursue his other passions.

Fielder also revealed the names of a few of his guests. Actor Chazz Palminteri, best known for the movie “A Bronx Tale,” will be on the show, which is appropriate since Palminteri is both a rabid Yankees fan and the owner of a restaurant. Yankees pitcher C.C. Sabathia will also appear, as will rapper Xzibit and “Feliz Navidad” singer Jose Feliciano. There will definitely be more exciting guests, but Fielder said he can’t reveal more names just yet.

While this food show is in Fielder’s immediate future, he also briefly discussed if he ever plans to get involved with baseball again, specifically with the Rangers. And he wants to, but maybe not right away.

I’d like to help out in any way I can, especially with the younger guys in the minor leagues. But as far as setting something up, we haven’t really talked about it. Honestly, right now, I don’t want to be around baseball. Not that I don’t like it. But I’m having fun right here, hanging around my family and watching my kids’ games.

That’s understandable. While Fielder said that the sadness from his (heart-wrenching) retirement news conference “hasn’t lingered,” I can imagine that being around professional baseball would be very hard for him, especially so soon after his retirement. And with his new food show and a young, active family, he’s plenty busy enough right now.

“Fielder’s Choice” will premiere in March, and you’ll be able to find it streaming on Netflix and Hulu.

– – – – – –

Liz Roscher is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email her at lizroscher@yahoo.com or follow her on twitter! Follow @lizroscher