Presenting ... Yahoo Sports' own Academy Awards

Sunday night, all eyes will be on Hollywood as the Academy Awards are presented to the best and the brightest talents on screen.

Now, we at Yahoo Sports would be remiss if we didn’t use this opportunity to hand out our own awards celebrating our favorite sports performances of the past year.

Without further adieu, we present our picks for the distinguished Yahoo Sports Academy Awards.

Best Picture: Simone Biles and Shaq





The 4-foot-9 gymnastics phenom and the 7-foot-1 Big Diesel met up in Houston for the Super Bowl, and the rest, is history.

Best Performance in a Leading Role: Dillon Brooks for whatever this was

Dillon Brooks with the worst flop in basketball history. What the hell is this? pic.twitter.com/NgrxfWMAFH — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) January 27, 2017





Brooks faced some competition in this category from LeBron James, but the Oregon junior’s sheer commitment to his craft sold it for us.

Best Original Score: Aaron Rodgers’ Hail Mary against the Giants

Now, it’s tough to call this an “original” score, given that this not the first, nor the second incredible Hail Mary Rodgers has completed in Green Bay, but this pass that turned the tide for the Packers against New York, was too good not to reward.

Best Supporting Role: LeBron James for his nutmeg assist

Every time we think we’ve seen it all from King James, he does something like this to remind us how otherworldly he really is.

Best Original Screenplay: Ryan Lochte for “The Rio Robbery”

Yeah, this one was pretty much a lock.

Best Costume Design: Tongan flag-bearer Pita Taufatofua for his Opening Ceremony outfit

Taufatofua and his greased-up bod stole our hearts at the Opening Ceremony of the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Best Animated Feature: The Monmouth “Bench Mob” for pretty much everything

OK, so Monmouth’s “Bench Mob” has been celebrating since 2015, but their antics continued well into 2016 and that’s good enough for us.

Best Documentary: Antonio Brown’s for his ill-fated Facebook Live

The video, which depicted Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin saying all sorts of not-so-nice things about the New England Patriots ahead of the AFC Championship game, cost Brown $10,000, was worth so much more more in sheer hilarity and entertainment value.

Best Makeup: Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook for their All-Star game lob

You know what they say, awesome give-and-go alley-oops heal all wounds … or do they?

Best Director: Bill Belichick for the 2016 New England Patriots’ season

Belichick wouldn’t return our calls when we asked where to send his distinguished award, but if he were to write an acceptance speech it would go a little something like this.

“Thanks for this. We’re on to 2017.”