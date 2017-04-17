The Premier League title race is on, but does Tottenham have a real shot to catch Chelsea?

And so we have a title race. Finally.

It’s been months — over four, to be exact — since the gap at the top of the Premier League has been this tight. But after Marcus Rashford’s sprint in behind the Chelsea defense, after Ander Herrera’s brilliantly dogged 90 minutes, and after Manchester United’s 2-0 win over the league leaders on Sunday, here we are. Four points separate Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. Six games remain. The Premier League season that was pronounced over is most certainly not.

To be clear, though, we have a title race not because the presumed champions have fallen off a cliff. We have a title race because their challengers can’t stop winning, and because every Chelsea slip-up has been taken advantage of. Spurs have now won seven in a row and continue to take care of business against the bottom of the league. They are a nearly impeccable 13-0-1 against non-top-seven foes since Harry Kane returned from an ankle injury in November. They’ve lost just once in the league over the past four months.

So Tottenham is the reason this article is being written. Tottenham is the reason this question is being asked. Spurs’ 4-0 dispatching of Bournemouth on Saturday made it a pressing one. Their form is also the main reason the answer to the question — Can Tottenham really do this? — is “yes … maybe.”

Tottenham is certainly good enough to complete the comeback

This is the best Tottenham team of the Premier League era, and arguably the best Tottenham team ever. With one more win, it will eclipse the club record for points in a 38-game season. Spurs have scored 68 goals and conceded just 22. Their expected goal differential is better than Chelsea’s.

After some early-season stumbles — namely five draws in their first 10 games, three of them with Kane sidelined — Spurs have become what Mauricio Pochettino always envisioned. The center back pairing of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld is the best in England. Those two get excellent protection from either Victor Wanyama or Eric Dier. Kyle Walker and Danny Rose are outstanding two-way fullbacks. Spurs defend from both the back and the front, where the combativeness of players such as Dele Alli leads a ferocious press. They stifle inferior opponents and have the athleticism and strength to win individual duels against the league’s best.

The attack is also clicking on all cylinders. Christian Eriksen has cemented himself as one of the Premier League’s top creators. Kane trails only Romelu Lukaku for the PL’s golden boot, and his 25 goals in 30 games in all competitions don’t even come close to telling the full story of his contributions. Alli has scored in five of the last seven league games as his rise to stardom continues, and Son Heung-Min provides goalscoring from out wide as well.

Tottenham is a complete unit, and one that is absolutely capable of extending its unbeaten run through the final six games of the season. Whether that will be enough to catch Chelsea, however, is another question.

Chelsea isn’t necessarily slipping

The Blues went 13 games and three whole months without dropping points before the turn of the calendar. Their performance has dipped in 2017 — they’re 8-3-2, and have lost two of their last four — but how could it not after the remarkable 13-game winning streak? And in reality, the dip has only been a slight one.

The ailments plaguing Chelsea are a defense that hasn’t been quite as stout in recent months and a striker who’s gone cold. Antonio Conte’s team hasn’t kept a clean sheet in the league since January. Premier League managers have had time to adjust to Conte’s system, and Chelsea’s dominance has waned. Diego Costa’s goals have also dried up — the Brazilian-turned-Spaniard has scored just three times in the league since New Year’s.

