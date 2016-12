Dec 27 (Reuters) - Swansea City have sacked American manager Bob Bradley, the Premier League's second-bottom club said on Tuesday in a statement on their official Twitter feed.

Swansea lost 4-1 at home to West Ham United on Monday and stand level on 12 points with basement side Hull City after 18 games with three wins and three draws.

