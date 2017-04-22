Predators fans flip a car in celebration of Blackhawks sweep (Video)

There’s a large influx of hockey-loving, car-flipping Tennesseans invading Nashville right now, and it’s all because of the Predators.

In the best possible way, fans in Nashville are losing their damn minds for the Preds, and rightfully so. The club closed out a historic sweep of the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday to send the team through to the second round for the second time in three seasons. It was the first four-game sweep in franchise history for the Predators, the first time the Hawks have been swept since 1993, and the first time ever that a No. 1 seed took out a No. 8 seed in four straight games in the opening round.

The only thing more destructive than Nashville’s performance on the ice has been that of its fans on the street. They’ve been rowdy, loud, and on Thursday, they even flipped a car over.

It should be noted this wasn’t a randomly targeted vehicle or that of some poor Blackhawks fan who came out of Game 4 only to find their ride home demolished. Prior to every home playoff game, the Predators organization allows fans to make a donation to the 365 pediatric Cancer Fund, in exchange for the chance to swing a sledgehammer at a car spray painted in the opposing team’s colors (it’s not often the car is flipped, though).

The best playoff tradition may just lay in the sneaky hockey hotbed known as Smashville.

