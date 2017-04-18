Predators up 3-0 on Blackhawks after overtime stunner (Video)





The Chicago Blackhawks, picked by many to play for the Stanley Cup this season, are facing elimination after the Nashville Predators’ stunning 3-2 overtime win in Game 3 on Monday night, taking a 3-0 series lead.

Team have rallied from that deficit to win a series just four times in the history of the NHL.

The game-winner from Kevin Fiala, his second of the playoffs, came at 16:44 of overtime. But full credit goes to James Neal of the Predators in helping to make it happen.

Neal is the one who stick-checks Marian Hossa, forcing a turnover near the top of the Blackhawks’ attacking zone. Fiala picked up the loose puck and started the other way.

After some tightrope walking from the Preds to stay onside, it was Neal that slipped a perfect pass to Fiala that left both goalie Corey Crawford and defenseman Jonny Oduya flat-footed.

Fiala tucked a backhander home, and the Predators were victorious.

The Blackhawks did plenty right in Game 3, including the 2-0 lead they jumped out to early on. But the Predators came roaring back, and in the end had 94 shots attempts to Chicago’s 65. The game-tying goal wasn’t without controversy, as you could make the case that Crawford was interfered with.

But that doesn’t change the fact that the Blackhawks blew a third period lead and lost, after winning 30 of 35 games in the regular season when they had a lead after two periods.

And now the Nashville Predators, tormented for years by the Blackhawks, have a chance to eliminate their rivals in a sweep – something that hasn’t happened to Chicago since 1993.

—

Greg Wyshynski is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter. His book, TAKE YOUR EYE OFF THE PUCK, is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

MORE FROM YAHOO SPORTS



